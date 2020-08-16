WARD, Colo. (CBS4) – A moose seen with rope tangled in its antlers has finally been freed of the constraints. Colorado Parks and Wildlife found the bull moose near Brainard Lake on Friday.
They asked the public to keep an out for him earlier last week. They found him at about 11,000 feet in what appears to be the middle of the night.
Here is the bull moose from #BrainardLake walking away in the thick willows at about 11,000 feet after wildlife officers removed the rope tangled around its antlers and chin. @usfsarp pic.twitter.com/RWuLcw783C
— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) August 15, 2020
Officers say the moose had injuries from the rope being wrapped around its neck and ears. They expect him to heal and be ready for the upcoming rut.
They say the bull is at least 6 years old based on an ear tag it was given in 2014. He was relocated from Boulder then.