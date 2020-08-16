LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A fire burning between Walden and Red Feather Lakes doubled in size from Saturday to Sunday. Officials say the Cameron Peak Fire is now 10,867 acres and remains uncontained.
Officials say the fire crossed to the a second spot on the south side of Highway 14. It’s burning between Barnes Madow Reservoir and Long Draw Road. The high is closed between Rustic and Gould.
Crews expect easterly wind which could push the fire west. They will focus on protecting structures and will also remove potential fuel to help aerial attacks.
More than 100 personnel are helping fight the fire.
South Metro firefighters arrived at the fire Saturday night. They shared images of the fire during their night operations.
The fire started on Thursday and the cause is so far unknown.
