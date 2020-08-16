Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Students in the Aurora Public Schools will head back to school this week. Some will learn remotely, and others will actually head to the classrooms.
Cigar Lordz, a charity organization, helped students get ready for the new school year. The group offered free backpacks with school supplies to any member of the community on Sunday.
Organizers say it’s a way to give back and make sure all students have support.
The group handed out about 700 backpacks, double of what the organization gave out last year.