GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Williams Fork Fire started on Friday in Grand County and grew significantly on Saturday to 4,145 acres. The plume of smoke it was creating in the afternoon was visible from far away places like Silverthorne and Breckenridge.

The fire “burned actively” overnight and is moving to the northeast, according to the U.S. Forest Service. There is 0% containment.

#WilliamsForkFire at 3:30 pm today taken on CR 3. Fire is approximately 4,145 acres according to the most recent flight mapping and is actively burning to the south. 0% contained. https://t.co/jx7lDFwsDg @GrandCountyOEM pic.twitter.com/a1lCvrVPfU — Forest Service, ARP (@usfsarp) August 15, 2020

More than 90 personnel are involved in the firefight.

Mandatory evacuations are in place for residents living in the vicinity of the fire in addition to two campgrounds along County Road 30, which is also closed. A new pre-evacation notice was ordered by authorities on Saturday for the wildfire. It impacts the Aspen Canyon, Morgan Gulch and Henderson areas. Authorities warned to residents of those areas: “‘Have an overnight bag ready with necessary items like medications, change of clothes, identification, cash, water, snacks. Don’t forget your pets and their food, bowls, & meds.”

A CodeRED PRE-evacuation notification went out for the Aspen Canyon, Morgan Gulch, and Henderson area. Have an overnight bag ready with necessary items like medications, change of clothes, identification, cash, water, snacks. Don't forget your pets and their food, bowls, & meds. — Grand County Office of Emergency Management (@GrandCountyOEM) August 15, 2020

The fire started on U.S. Forest Service land near Henderson Mill, south of Williams Fork Reservoir in the upper Williams Fork Valley, which is southeast of Kremmling and southwest of Hot Sulfur Springs.

The cause of the fire is is unknown.