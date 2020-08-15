Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Police are investigating a fatal confrontation Saturday morning in Denver in which a security guard from BNSF Railroad was involved in a shooting and stabbing. The guard apparently shot and killed a man but was also stabbed and had to be taken to the hospital.
Officials with the Colorado State Patrol said it happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of East 46th Avenue and National Western Drive, not far from the Washington Street exit of Interstate 70.
The person who was killed was described as being in his 50s. Authorities are investigating whether he was trespassing on railroad property.