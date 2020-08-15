LEADVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – Some mountain bikers decided to go ahead with a race on Saturday despite the event being canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. The Lake County Office of Emergency Management says that it and the county public health office received reports of about approximately 50 mountain bike riders gathering to ride the course followed during the Leadville Race Series Leadville Trail 100 MTB race.
The race, originally planned for Aug. 15, was canceled in May when it was determined LRS would not be able to operate 2020 races within the required COVID-19 safety restrictions.
Leadville Race Series said it did not endorse or support Saturday’s group ride.
According to information shared with LCPHA and LCOEM, bikers organized this ride themselves through various social media channels.
Public trails in Lake County remain open, but special event permits have not been issued by Lake County due to COVID-19 considerations and emergency services’ limited capacity.
Back in May, the Lake County Commission voted to deny special event permits for events through September, that includes the Leadville Race Series which the community was depending on for an economic boost.