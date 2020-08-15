WARD, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking the public to keep an eye out for a moose with a rope tangled in its antlers. The bull moose was spotted around the Brainard Lake Recreation Area earlier this week.

Thursday morning, YouReporter Dan Reynolds captured video of the moose near Lake Isabelle and shared the information with CPW. He said he was concerned the rope is also around the animal’s neck. Wildlife officers told CBS4 they have been to the area several times looking for the moose, but have yet to track it down.

“Obviously we would like to catch up with this beautiful bull moose and help it out,” Jason Clay, spokesperson for CPW, said. “It can be challenging to catch up with it, then get close enough to tranquilize it. A few stars need to align, but we will keep trying to track it down and free it of the rope.”

Anyone who sees the moose should not approach it, but instead contact Colorado Parks & Wildlife.