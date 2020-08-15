CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. of the Denver Nuggets was selected on Saturday as a top player of the NBA’s seeding games at Walt Disney World. MPJ was named to the second team of the “All-NBA Seeding Games Team,” handed out for games played at Disney between July 30 and Friday’s end of the seeding-game season.

The first team selections were as follows:

– Portland’s Damian Lillard
– Phoenix’s Devin Booker
– Indiana’s T.J. Warren
– Dallas’ Luka Doncic
– Houston’s James Harden

Other second-team selections were Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard, Brooklyn’s Caris LeVert and Dallas’ Kristaps Porzingis.

Michael Porter Jr. of the Denver Nuggets shoots the ball at The Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on Aug. 3, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

According to CBS Sports writer Colin Ward-Henninger, Michael Porter Jr. “seized his opportunity with the depleted Denver roster, and the Nuggets have been 11.3 points per 100 possessions better with MPJ on the court in seeding games.”

“Porter has proven that he can be the best scorer on the court for the Nuggets on any given night, but as a redshirt rookie he doesn’t have a proven track record heading into his first postseason. Therefore we don’t quite know what to expect, but we know if he’s at his best Porter is nearly impossible to stop offensively with his size and versatility,” Ward-Henninger wrote.

Michael Porter Jr. of the Denver Nuggets drives to the basket during the first quarter against the Utah Jazz at The Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on Aug. 8, 2020.

The Denver Nuggets will take on the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference quarterfinals.

