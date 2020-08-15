(CBS4) — The City of Castle Pines and the Town of Strasburg plan to shoot off fireworks Saturday evening as part of local festivals, weather permitting. Fire departments will be on hand for both shows.

The performances are a surprise to Colorado residents watching four wildfires burn out of control in other parts of the state.

Douglas County is in Stage 1 fire restrictions, said South Metro Fire Rescue’s Connor Christian. The Summer Celebration’s fireworks show at Elk Ridge Park would automatically be canceled if the county was in Stage 2 restrictions.

“My parents and their neighbors are worried,” one resident wrote CBS4. “They live right on the border to the park, where there’s at least 75 feet of wild vegetation that doesn’t get watered and could easily spark.”

That resident did say South Metro had trucks already watering that vegetation by late Saturday afternoon.

This display, South Metro’s Christian said, was approved and permitted in accordance to fire code requirements. Safety measures are in place. The park has been mowed and setbacks are in place that put spectators in a safe place and fire crews in position to observe and respond.

An engine and brush truck from Station 36, the department’s Castle Pines location, will accompany a representative from South Metro Fire’s marshal’s office at the event.

A crew will visit the site Sunday morning as a follow-up, too.

“One of our units will come back at first light to make sure there are no misfires, embers, or anything ‘stewing,’ for lack of a better word,” Christian said.

Live music begins at 6 p.m. The festival includes food trucks and free children’s activities. This year also requires the public adhere to social distancing and the wearing of face masks.

In Strasburg, a private fireworks technician will launch pyrotechnics in the presence of “multiple fire apparatus,” according to Josie Fischer of the Strasburg Fire Protection District.

“It’s easy for us to find a huge dirt pasture,” she added.

The show is part of the town’s annual Hometown Days festival.

Citizens will watch from their homes or cars.

Both shows are dependent on last-minute approval by fire personnel who will take weather conditions into consideration.