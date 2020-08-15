Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people are dead after a shooting in Aurora late Friday. It’s being investigated as a double homicide.
Police say one woman and one man were shot just before midnight and later died at a hospital.
It happened on 11763 East Cornell Circle off of Cornell Avenue, near South Peoria Street and South Parker Road.
There’s no word so far on a suspect description.
Anyone with information that might be helpful to police in their investigation is asked to call 303-739-6077. Tips can also be left anonymously with Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867) and information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a reward of $2,000.