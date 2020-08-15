DENVER (CBS4) – A large ridge of high pressure will stay parked over the western U.S. this weekend and that means more of the same in terms of the forecast. The only hope to see a little rain would be on the far eastern plains where a few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon.

Air quality will remain a huge concern for a large part of central, northern and western Colorado due to the area wildfires. The counties on the map below are under an alert through the weekend.

High temperatures this weekend will once again climb well into the 80s and 90s statewide with 70s in elevations above 10,000 feet. It should be around 60 degrees at tree line. Denver is anticipating Day 55 in the 90s.

Unfortunately it looks like more of the same for the next 5-7 days with the only change being we’ll see a little better chance for isolated thunderstorms during the upcoming week, but nothing widespread.