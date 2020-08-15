LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Cameron Peak Fire in western Larimer County has grown to more than 5,000 acres and remains at 0% containment. On Saturday morning officials listed the size at 5,424 acres. Highway 14 through the area remains shut down.

⚠️CO 14 is CLOSED – DETOUR MAP⚠️

Reminder on detour routes for the #CameronPeakWildfire. For updates and more information, please visit https://t.co/uOU0HHtweG. #KnowBeforeYouGo https://t.co/djqK10cTiL pic.twitter.com/LLKBiTqNQr — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) August 15, 2020

The wildfire is burning primarily north of Highway 14 and close to Chambers Lake, 15 miles southwest of Red Feather Lakes, and has left a hazy plume of smoke which has been moving east towards Fort Collins, Loveland and Greeley. It has also forced some residents and campers to evacuate the area.

Kim Dewey owns a cabin that is within the mandatory evacuation area. She told CBS4 she’s worried it might get destroyed by the fire.

“Lots of beetle dead wood up there. So, lots and lots of fuel,” Dewey said.

“It is a little daunting. It is scary that we could, after all these years of having our family cabin, just lose it all.”

At least 100 firefighters have been battling the blaze from the ground “in heavy timber stands over rugged terrain,” according to the U.S. Forest Service, while helicopters drop water from above.

The fire started on Thursday and the cause is so far unknown.

Additional Resources

See the latest fire map and the complete closure order due to the fire, which includes roads, trails and campgrounds.

The U.S. Forest Service released the following information about the fire on Saturday:

– For the latest evacuation information or text LCEVAC to 888777 for evacuation updates. Learn more about evacuations and road closures, or sign up for emergency alerts at: nocoalert.org

– The Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forest has implemented an area closure that is affecting recreation and access into the area. Fire restrictions are also in effect on the Forest.

The #CameronPeakFire and #WilliamsForkFire will produce heavy smoke today for parts of northern and central Colorado. Air Quality Health Advisory in effect through at least 9 am Sunday. #cofire https://t.co/o2HSEEeP6S pic.twitter.com/pOA1XNLRbQ — CDPHE Air Pollution (@cdpheapcd) August 15, 2020

– An air quality advisory is in effect for Larimer County due to smoke.