LARKSPUR, Colo. (CBS4)– A bear that bit a man on the hand outside a home in Larkspur was euthanized on Friday morning. Colorado Parks and Wildlife believe humans had been feeding the bear.

CPW received the call just after 7 a.m. Friday about the bear bite. Officers searched the area for the bear, located it and the animal was euthanized less than three hours later. It is state policy that a bear inflicting injury to a human must be euthanized.

“People think they are doing the right thing by feeding wildlife and that it helps them out when in fact that selfish action causes them to lose their wild nature, is harmful to their wellbeing and in some cases causes them to become dangerous,” CPW Northeast Region Manager Mark Leslie said in a statement.

The bear will be transported to the CPW lab for necropsy and will be tested for rabies.

“The unlawful feeding of bears and all wildlife is a problem in Larkspur and the greater area and it needs to stop,” Wildlife Officer Sean Dodd said in a statement. “This is a prime example of why laws are in place that prohibit those actions, it leads to the habituation of our wildlife and creates a public safety issue.”