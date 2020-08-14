DENVER (CBS4) – There is plenty to do around town this weekend! Here are fun activities you and your family can enjoy either virtually, or in-person!

Music will once again be filling Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The Colorado Symphony is bringing back Acoustic on the Rocks. The outdoor, live performance was first debuted in July, where capacity was limited and social distancing was enforced. The Symphony will feature the music of Mozart, Tchaikovsky, and other classical composers. Acoustic on the Rocks shows will continue through August 23rd.

This weekend, runners or hikers can hit the trails for the final race of the A-Basin Summer Virtual Run Series. Participants can take a 4.2 mile run to mid-mountain, where they will be able to explore the scenic Half Moon Vista. That’s a new hiking trail that will be open to the public by the end of August. Participants of the run series can access the trail Thursday-Sunday, and are asked to use the Strava app to track and upload their run.

Step back in time and explore one of Denver’s most historic landmarks at the Four Mile Historic Park. This weekend, families can tour the 160-yeard old House museum, stroll the gardens, pan for gold and visit farm animals. Due to the pandemic, visitors are required to pre-purchase tickets with timed entries.