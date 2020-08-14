LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Neighbors in Lakewood are reacting with relief after hearing two people have been arrested in the shocking shooting death of a dog named Lady. It happened on Aug. 1 at 12th Avenue and Teller Street.

Lady’s life came to a sudden end when four shots were fired at her head.

“No animal deserves to be put down that way. How would they like to have a family member put down like that?” said Christina Gonzalez, who works in the neighborhood.

Video of the entire incident was recorded by a camera in a nearby home and distributed by Lakewood police.

According to court documents, Sean was bitten by the dog after struggling with its leash. Then Desiree took a gun and killed it.

Doug Albrecht lives just above where the incident occurred.

“What they should have done was taken the dog to a pound or something like that, or a vet or something like that to deal with whatever the dog was dealing with,” he told CBS4.

Numerous people contacted Lakewood police with information. Some of them identified Sean Andrews as a pit bull owner.

Hallie Braidenath, who lives right by where the shooting took place, said, “Well, I think they should have been arrested. You don’t kill your own dog.”

News of the arrests was welcomed in the neighborhood filled with dog lovers.

On Friday Sean and Desiree appeared by video in Jefferson County Court. Sean cried loudly throughout his appearance. He was ordered held on a $50,000 bond and faces charges of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

The District Attorney’s office asked for a $30,000 bond for Desiree Andrews. After examining her criminal record, the judge ordered her bond set at $100,000. The judge told her she is accused of “executing a dog in the middle of neighborhood.” She’s charged with aggravated animal cruelty, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and bail violations.