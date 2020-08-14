Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – RTD is taking steps to help keep both riders and operators safe during the coronavirus pandemic. Last week the Regional Transportation District announced it is now using electrostatic sprayers with hospital grade disinfectant to clean all surfaces.
Now the RTD body shop has built clear shields to help separate drivers and passengers. Those have been installed on 43 percent of buses and they plan to install 9 more per day to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The shields are made out of a clear product called polycarbonate and it’s 3/8ths of an inch thick.