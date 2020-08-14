Phillip Lindsay Added 10 Pounds Of Muscle In The OffseasonPhillip Lindsay insists his noticeably bigger biceps have nothing to do with the Denver Broncos’ signing of free agent Melvin Gordon.

Denver Nuggets Ready To Battle Northwest Division Foe Utah Jazz In First Round Of 2020 PlayoffsThe Denver Nuggets will take on the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference quarterfinals.

Will Reporters Ever Be Allowed Back In Locker Rooms? Sports Journalism Turned On Its Head By PandemicThe coronavirus pandemic is changing how CBS4's sports reporters think about sports journalism and the role of sports in Colorado and the country.

Avalanche Score 3 Third-Period Goals To Beat Coyotes 3-0 As Playoffs BeginAll that firepower and the Avalanche could not solve Arizona goalie Darcy Kuemper. Once they broke through, an avalanche of goals followed, giving Colorado a hard-earned win to open the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Michael Spencer On 2020 Broncos: 'If They Don't Make The Playoffs It Will Be A Disappointment'CBS 4 sports anchor Michael Spencer says that if the Broncos don't make the postseason this year, it will be a "huge disappointment".

Rockies Fall To Dbacks As Blackmon's Bat Goes QuietCharlie Blackmon began the game batting an astonishing .500 for the Rockies. He went 0 for 4, ending his hitting streak at 15 games, and his average dipped to .472.