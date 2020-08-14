GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis toured the Pine Gulch Fire operations near Grand Junction on Friday. The fire that was started by lightning last month is now the fourth largest in Colorado history, burning more than 73,000 acres.
Nearly 800 firefighters are battling the blaze. There are still a number of evacuations in the area — about 18 miles from Grand Junction — and smoke from the wildfire has prompted air quality warnings.
Evacuated areas are as follows:
– County Road 204/Roan Creek Road
– 211/Clear Creek Road
– 207/Carr Creek Road
– 209/Brush Creek Road
– A small number of homes on County Roads 200 and 202
Air quality issues will continue for a large segment of Colorado through at least Friday due to both the Pine Gulch Fire, the Grizzly Creek Fire near Glenwood Springs and the Cameron Peak Fire burning in western Larimer County. Alerts are in effect for areas west of Vail and Rabbit Ears Passes including Routt, Rio Blanco, Garfield, Eagle, and Mesa Counties because of heavy smoke from the fires.