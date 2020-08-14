MORGAN COUNTY (CBS4) – A Fort Morgan School District staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. The staff member and anyone else who may have been in contact has been quarantined.
That staff member was in a professional development training session with others, and everyone who attended is working from home and quarantining.
The Morgan County School District is working closely with the Northeast Colorado Health Department to make sure all measures are being taken to keep staff and students safe.
1st through 8th graders return to school on Aug. 19. High Schoolers return on Aug. 26.
“Unfortunately, COVID-19 is going to adversely affect this school year. This is not the first nor is it going to be the last situation we will have to deal with,” Interim Superintendent Rena Frasco said in a release Friday. “But thankfully we are prepared and have mitigation plans in place to respond quickly and effectively.”
Guidelines for returning to school for students and staff include face coverings while entering buildings and moving around public indoor spaces, six feet of social distancing when possible, regular cleanings, staggered and hybrid schedules, and temperature and symptom screenings.