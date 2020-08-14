AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A nonprofit is giving new life to billboards, while helping people find a new purpose in life. Mile High Workshop’s Second Chance Series provides work opportunities for those who need them most.

“Mile High Workshop exists to help bridge the gaps for people who have barriers to employment and reintegrating into the workforce. We serve people who have a history of substance abuse, incarceration and stable housing issues,” said Landon Anspach, production trainer at Mile High Workshop.

Mile High Workshop takes material from vinyl billboards and turns them into reusable tote bags. It’s a second chance for the material and the employees who make them.

“One of the things our sew shop does a great job at is making banner bags out of recycled and reused vinyl. We give them a job and give them a steady paycheck. We work on job skills and life skills to transition into the workforce full time,” said Anspach.

MHW employee, Antonette Smith, knows firsthand that second chances don’t come easy. Now she’s stitching away the stigma, bag after bag.

“It’s pretty tough especially when you have a criminal background. You have to go through a lot of red tape. A lot of companies don’t want to hire people who have been through the system. Once they find out, some shun you away,” said Smith, who has been with MHW for two years. “They didn’t look at my background. They accepted me for the person I was, and here we are! I went from being a participant to a full-time employee, so I have gotten my second chance.”

For the Second Chance Series, Anspach says most companies are willing to donate the billboards to them. He says whenever clients have the opportunity, they send them to MHW.

“We work with organizations who work with people coming out of jail, sober living houses, halfway houses, different things like that. We have a lot of connections in the community and they send them our direction,” said Anspach.

The nonprofit raises funds for about a third of its operating budget. The rest comes from the clients and the products employees make for sale. MHW also creates work opportunities by assembling and manufacturing products for business partners like Kong and Charlotte’s Webb.

“We believe that there is good in everyone. When given an opportunity and a second chance, people who are motivated and want to see their lives change will use this as a jumping off point into something bigger,” said Anspach.

Smith says MHW has inspired her to start her own sewing business, and one day, give someone else a second chance.

“They showed me that there are a lot of things you can do, if you have people supporting you and backing you,” said Smith.

For more information about Mile High Workshop’s Second Chance Series, donations and tote-bag sales visit: https://secondchanceseries.com/about/.