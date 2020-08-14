Some Big School Districts Will Start Class On Monday Either In Person Or OnlineMonday marks the first day of school for some big school districts including Cherry Creek, Douglas County, Platte Canyon, Poudre Valley, Greeley 6, and Sheridan.

3 hours ago

Supporters Of Samuel Young, Who Allegedly Fired At Jeep During Protest, Want All Charges DroppedSamuel Young, the man accused of shooting at the driver of Jeep that raced through protesters in Aurora last month, took part in a virtual court hearing on Friday. Those protesters were marching on Interstate 225 demanding justice in Elijah McClain's death a year ago.

3 hours ago

Officials Say The Grizzly Creek Fire Went Through The Area Of Hanging Lake, But The Cliffs Seems SparedOfficials were able to survey the area around Hanging Lake by air this evening and it looks like the canyon where the popular destination is was spared by the Grizzly Creek fire.

3 hours ago

The Family Of Elijah McClain Is Cancelling An Event Planned To Mark The First Anniversary Of His DeathThe family of Elijah McClain has made the decision to cancel an event they had planned to mark the first anniversary of his death. His mother was concerned "it was turning into a three ring circus."

3 hours ago

Heavy Smoke And Haze Is In The Front Range Due To Multiple Fires Burning In ColoradoThe front range is heavy with smoke and haze from all the fires burning in the state, health officials advice anyone with respiratory issues to try and remain inside.

3 hours ago

New Denver Installation Details How Pandemic May Cause Irreparable Damage To Entertainment IndustryCOVID-19 prevents people from gathering in large groups, so most concerts and events are canceled. That's been the story of the late spring and summer so far in Colorado.

3 hours ago