GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis said that Interstate 70 may be closed for another two to three days during his tour of the fire operations center for the Grizzly Creek Fire burning in Glenwood Canyon.
The Grizzly Creek Fire has burned 13,441 acres in Glenwood Canyon as of Friday evening, growing rapidly to the east.
I-70 has been shut down since Monday, when the fire started. It’s believed to have ignited from sparks from a popped tire, dragging chains or rim.
Polis toured the fire operations center on Friday and said that crews are working hard to get control of the fire so they can reopen I-70.
“Literally this fire is on Interstate 70, right on it in several places. The highway cannot reopen until about 24 hours after the fire moves away from the actual highway,” said Polis.
Polis said the most optimistic case would be two to three more days before I-70 reopens to traffic.