PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Highway 82 over Independence Pass reopened on Friday evening to vehicles only, like passenger sedans and SUVs, no semis. The pass was closed earlier this week as people were using it as a detour around the Interstate 70 closure due to the Grizzly Creek Fire.
CO 82 EB/WB: Road open between Tagert Lake Rd and Carlton Tunnel Rd. CO-82 Independence Pass: Oversized and overweight vehicles are strictly prohibited from using the Pass at any time due to narrow and winding roads and steep inclines. Absolutely no… https://t.co/KN6CcGlyuh
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) August 14, 2020
CDOT said there will be “heavy law enforcement on both the east and west sides of the pass. No commercial motor vehicles (CMVs), camper trailers, recreational or similar vehicles are allowed. A 35-foot length restriction is in place.”
Drivers should expect slow speeds, lengthy travel times and potential delays of up to two hours.
CDOT said earlier this week that with Interstate 70 closed between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum due to wildfires, specifically the Grizzly Creek Fire, drivers have been using Highway 82 even though it’s not an advised detour route.
That led to crowded and even unsafe driving conditions on Independence Pass.
CDOT stated that, “Absolutely no vehicles over 35 feet in length (this includes a vehicle and trailer that, together, exceed 35 feet) may use the Pass at any time.” Campers and recreational vehicles are strongly advised to seek an alternate southern route.
CDOT urges drivers to refer to COTrip.org for information on the I-70 detour and other road closures.