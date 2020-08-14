Fires Continue To Feed Front Range SmokeWatch Dave Aguilera's Forecast

3 hours ago

At Memorial For Gannon Stauch, Father Encourages All Parents To Tell Their Children ‘Sweet Stories’The Colorado Springs community came together on Friday to remember 11-year-old Gannon Stauch. He went missing earlier this year and his body was found in Florida.

3 hours ago

Supporters Of Samuel Young, Who Allegedly Fired At Jeep During Protest, Want All Charges DroppedSamuel Young, the man accused of shooting at the driver of Jeep that raced through protesters in Aurora last month, took part in a virtual court hearing on Friday. Those protesters were marching on Interstate 225 demanding justice in Elijah McClain's death a year ago.

3 hours ago

The Cameron Peak Fire Has Already Burned Over 2,200 Acres In Less Than 24 HoursThe Cameron Peak fire in Larimer county started yesterday and has already burned more than 2,200 acres.

3 hours ago

CU Boulder Students Will Return To Campus With Move-In Day On MondayStudents will begin moving in at CU Boulder on Monday.

3 hours ago

RTD Installing Operator Shields To Help Separate Drivers And PassengersRTD is taking steps to help keep both riders and operators safe during the coronavirus pandemic. Last week the Regional Transportation District announced it is now using electrostatic sprayers with hospital grade disinfectant to clean all surfaces.

3 hours ago