DENVER (CBS4) — A bank robber who earned the name “Double Dipper Bandit” for his pattern of hitting the same bank twice held up another metro area bank Wednesday. However, he broke that pattern for the first time.
The same individual is now believed to be responsible for a half dozen heists, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigations.
His latest mark — the KeyBank located at 20290 East Smoky Hill Road in Centennial, robbed at 2:09 in the afternoon.
His previous robbery happened July 2nd at 3607 South Tower Road, also a KeyBank. But this made Wednesday’s incident the first time the “Double Dipper Bandit” has not returned to the same facility for a second helping of stolen funds.
He opened his string of crimes by hitting a Chase Bank in Parker in December 2019, and returned again in February. He then focused on a Chase Bank at 3501 South Tower Road, robbing it at the beginning of May and again in June.
“During the robberies, the suspect entered the bank, approached the teller, presented a demand note and threatened a weapon, although none was seen,” the FBI stated in a press release Friday. “Be aware of anyone similar who might have recently changed their spending habits or discussed coming into money suddenly.”
His attire has changed form several times, though a face mask, a form of personal protection which has become common during the coronavirus pandemic, appears to be a constant.
He is described as a white male with a thin build, perhaps six feet tall and 30-40 years of age.
Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering $2,000 toward his capture and conviction.