ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Denver Broncos rookie receiver Jerry Jeudy turned the heads of the media, the Broncos defense, and the coaching staff on Friday.

“Jerry’s come in here and he’s got good polish as a receiver comparing him to other rookie receivers coming out of college,” said head coach Vic Fangio.

Jeudy showed his speed and foot skills numerous times during the first day of training camp.

“I think it’ll be very difficult (to cover) because he has this unorthodox way of running routes,” said safety Kareem Jackson.

“We were kind of talking about it today. He can get in and out of his breaks better than anyone I’ve ever seen before. For him to be rookie, his tempo and his routes—the way he can change pace and the way he sells things is very rare. It’s going to be a challenge for opposing defenses and guys in the secondary.”

Fellow rookie KJ Hamler added a highlight reel grab on Friday afternoon.

#Broncos rookie KJ Hamler made a spectacular diving grab at camp today. (🎥 @Broncos) pic.twitter.com/Gc3I1TOjDN — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) August 14, 2020

While the Broncos rookies seem to be showing positive signs early in camp, tight end Noah Fant knows the rookies have a lot to overcome with the changes in the off-season program and no preseason games.

“It’s a lot coming at them especially with our circumstances this year. They lost out on a bunch of time learning the playbook, even meshing into our locker room, getting to know our guys and things like that. Take in as much as possible and begin creating those relationships,” said Fant.