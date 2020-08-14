ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Denver Broncos defense has a desire to force more takeaways, and on Friday, the first day of training camp, that desire was on display as linebacker Alexander Johnson and cornerback Bryce Callahan each came away with interceptions for the Broncos.

“It’s one of the things that we preach,” said safety Kareem Jackson when asked about the turnovers following practice.

“We didn’t do a great job at creating turnovers last year, so we’ve definitely placed a lot of emphasis on getting the ball and creating some more opportunities for our offense with the weapons that those guys have. For us, it’s all about getting the ball. If we can get the ball, we feel like we can be a pretty good group.”

The Broncos forced just 17 turnovers last year, tied for the 4th worst in the league.

The team is hoping that being in the second season under Vic Fangio, plus the addition of A.J. Bouye and the return of Bryce Callahan can help bolster that number.

“Callahan had a good day today in his first action back,” said Vic Fangio. “He actually did have one day of the earlier practice. Again, I haven’t watched the whole day of practice, but he did make some plays out there today. It’s good to see him out there moving around. His foot feels fine. He’s confident and ready to go.”

The Broncos will take Saturday off before returning to the field on Sunday.