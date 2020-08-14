Comments
(CBS4) – The Denver District Attorney has filed felony charges against Dontari Hudson, a robbery suspect who investigators say shot and injured two Aurora police officers last month. Those charges include criminal intent to commit murder, assault and aggravated robbery.
Officers from Rocky Mountain Safe Streets were following multiple adult suspects on July 31. They stopped at 47th Avenue and Andes Street when a suspect attempted to carjack a vehicle from two people. The shooting of the officers apparently took place after that and Hudson was captured and taken into custody.
The two Aurora officers are recovering from their injuries.