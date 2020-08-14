LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Cameron Peak Fire doubled in size on Friday, charring more than 4,600 acres in less than 36 hours. The fire, which was at 0% containment Friday evening, has forced some residents and campers to evacuate the area.

The fire, which sparked southwest of Red Feather Lakes in western Larimer County, is the second major fire that area has experienced in the last year.

“It is very scary,” said Kim Dewey, the owner of a cabin. “Our cabin is right on the mandatory evacuation line. We’ve had our cabin for over 30 years.”

Dewey told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas her family was in the area in 2019 when the last fire moved through.

“It was so bad we spent the night that night, choking on smoke,” Dewey said.

The Cameron Peak Fire, burning near Chambers Lake, left a hazy plume of smoke which trailed from Red Feather Lakes east in to Greeley.

Access in to the area was closed with deputies and Colorado State Patrol blocking’s entryways within 15 miles of the fire.

“I grew up in this area,” Dewey said. “It is a little daunting. It is scary that we could, after all these years of having our family cabin, just loose it all.”

Firefighters battled the blaze from the treacherous ground while helicopters dropped water from above. Airplanes could not drop fire retardant as the weather did not cooperate.

Dewey said she was recently in the area which is now on fire.

“Lots of beetle dead wood up there. So, lots and lots of fuel,” Dewey said.

Dewey said she would continue to monitor the blaze from afar, while hoping she wouldn’t have to deliver any poor news to her family.

“That we may not have a cabin to come back to,” Dewey said.