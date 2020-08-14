LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Cameron Peak Fire burning in Larimer County has grown to more than 2,180 acres on Friday afternoon. There are many road closures in place surrounding the fire.
The Cameron Peak Fire started on Thursday afternoon and is located 25 miles east of Walden and 15 miles southwest of Red Feather Lakes near Cameron Pass. The fire is expected to grow substantially due to weather and mirror patterns similar to Thursday.
Firefighters are being assisted by several helicopters. Crews are waiting for the arrival of additional resources and the Type 2 team. Retardant planes are not being used on the fire because of strong winds but helicopters are able to make water drops.
Highway 14 remains closed from Rustic to Gould.
Fire managers put a closure in place on Friday morning for the Cameron Peak Fire area that will impact camping and hiking activities. A total of 14 campgrounds have been evacuated.