Comments
WINTER PARK, Colo. (CBS4) — Winter Park plans to open its slopes to skiers and snowboarders in mid-November, “following all appropriate guidelines.”
Resort officials say they will shift to a pre-booking method for purchasing tickets to limit lines and in-person contact. The resort will also adjust indoor areas to reduce the number of people able to gather in a space.
“Our priority remains the health and well-being of our guests, employees and community,” officials stated on Thursday. “We will pivot operations based on the latest information from health officials.”