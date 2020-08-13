COLD CASE UPDATEBody found in 1993 identified as Becky Redecker; $10,000 reward offered in search for killer
By Jesse Sarles
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver authorities are renewing their plea for the public to help them in their Green Valley Ranch arson investigation. A Crime Stoppers bulletin sent out on Thursday includes photos of the five family members who were killed last week in a house fire and reveals all of their full names.

(credit: CBS)

The victims in the Aug. 5 fire are as follows:

Djibril Diol (known as “Djibby”)
Adja Diol (Djibril’s wife)
Khadija Diol (Djibril’s 2-year-old daughter)
Hassan Diol (Djibril’s sister)
Hawa Baye (Hassan’s infant daughter)

Djibril and Adja Diol and their daughter Khadija

Djibril and Adja Diol were killed in a house fire along with their two-year-old daughter, Khadija (credit: Denver Police)

They had all immigrated to Colorado from the West African country of Senegal.

Hassan Diol and her infant daughter, Hawa Baye

Hassan Diol and her infant daughter, Hawa Baye (credit: Denver Police)

The fire broke out at the home located in the 5300 block of North Truckee Street at 2:30 a.m. and spread quickly. Three adults were able to escape the house by jumping from an upper story but didn’t suffer life-threatening injuries.

A large reward of $14,000 has been offered for information leading to an arrest. According to the bulletin, the fire appeared to be “deliberately set by unknown persons who fled the area.” The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is working with Denver police in the investigation.

The Crim Stoppers number to call if you have a tip that might help police is: 720-913-7867

The surviving family members still need financial help from the community to bury their deceased loved ones. A GoFundMe campaign was created for the Diol family.

