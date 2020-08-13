The City Of Denver Is Warning Against Large Crowd Gatherings Along Federal BoulevardCity leaders are warning Federal Blvd cruisers from gathering in large crowds.

1 hour ago

There Are Two New Locations For Free Covid-19 TestingOne location is in Lone Tree and other is at CU Denver South campus, check online for days and hours of operation.

1 hour ago

Colorado Drought Keeps Worsening. Now The Driest Since Devastating Summer Of 2012The weekly drought monitor published Thursday morning showed more bad news when it comes to drought in Colorado. In addition to the entire state being at least "abnormally dry", 94% of Colorado is now experiencing at least moderate drought. It's a situation not seen in almost a decade and it could get even worse.

2 hours ago

More Air Quality Issues And HeatWatch Lauren Whitney's forecast

2 hours ago

Pine Gulch Fire Is Not The 5th Largest Fire In Colorado History At Over 68,000 AcresThe Pine Gulch fire started two weeks ago due to a lighting strike and has now burned over 68,000 acres

2 hours ago

Suspect Arrested In Hit-And-Run Crash That Killed Lisa Reyes at A Denver Bus StopPolice say they have made an arrest in the hit-and-run crash that killed a woman at a bus stop on West Mississippi Avenue Monday night. Police previously identified the suspected driver of the pickup truck that was involved as Elias Flores, 54.

2 hours ago