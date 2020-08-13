PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) – Authorities say a woman was killed by police Tuesday after an alleged home invasion in Pueblo. Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter identified the woman as 48-year-old Lyana Gilmore.
he Pueblo Chieftain reported that the Pueblo Police Department responded to a call Tuesday around 10:20 p.m. of an in-progress home invasion in Pueblo’s West Side.
Capt. Kenny Rider said the caller reported that a woman allegedly broke into the home with a handgun and threatened the residents.
Authorities say Gilmore abruptly came out of the home. Officers ordered her to drop her firearm, but she refused. Three officers then fired at her. No one else was injured. An investigation is ongoing.
