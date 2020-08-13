Avalanche Score 3 Third-Period Goals To Beat Coyotes 3-0 As Playoffs BeginAll that firepower and the Avalanche could not solve Arizona goalie Darcy Kuemper. Once they broke through, an avalanche of goals followed, giving Colorado a hard-earned win to open the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Michael Spencer On 2020 Broncos: 'If They Don't Make The Playoffs It Will Be A Disappointment'CBS 4 sports anchor Michael Spencer says that if the Broncos don't make the postseason this year, it will be a "huge disappointment".

Rockies Fall To Dbacks As Blackmon's Bat Goes QuietCharlie Blackmon began the game batting an astonishing .500 for the Rockies. He went 0 for 4, ending his hitting streak at 15 games, and his average dipped to .472.

Wyndham Championship 'A Recipe For A Bit Of A Birdie-Fest,' Says CBS Sports' Mark ImmelmanThe Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club is the PGA Tour's last event before the FedExCup Playoffs.

Sedgefield Country Club Profile: The Classic Donald Ross Course That Hosts The Wyndham ChampionshipSedgefield Country Club, in Greensboro, North Carolina, has been home to the Wyndham Championship since 2008.

'If They Want To Do This, They Need To Do It Now': Sports Law Professor Alica Jessop On College Football Players Union PushPepperdine Sports Law professor Alicia Jessop explains the hurdles in place for college football athlete's attempts to unionize and how it could change the sport going forward.