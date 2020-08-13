COLD CASE UPDATEBody found in 1993 identified as Becky Redecker; $10,000 reward offered in search for killer
Filed Under:Car Accident, Colorado News, Deadly Crash, Denver News, Denver Police, Elias Flores, Fatal Accident, Fatal Car Crash, Hit And Run, Lisa Reyes, Traffic Accident

DENVER (CBS4) – Police say they have made an arrest in the hit-and-run crash that killed a woman at a bus stop on West Mississippi Avenue Monday night. Police previously identified the suspected driver of the pickup truck that was involved as Elias Flores, 54.

They say he was involved in crash in a parking lot in the 1000 block of South Raritan Street, and was speeding away from that crash when he lost control and struck the woman on the sidewalk.

Elias Francisco Flores (credit: Denver Police)

Family members identified the victim as Lisa Reyes and shared a photo with CBS4. They believe she was on her way home.

Lisa Reyes (courtesy: Reyes family)

Flores could face vehicular homicide charges.

