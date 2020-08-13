Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Police say they have made an arrest in the hit-and-run crash that killed a woman at a bus stop on West Mississippi Avenue Monday night. Police previously identified the suspected driver of the pickup truck that was involved as Elias Flores, 54.
They say he was involved in crash in a parking lot in the 1000 block of South Raritan Street, and was speeding away from that crash when he lost control and struck the woman on the sidewalk.
Family members identified the victim as Lisa Reyes and shared a photo with CBS4. They believe she was on her way home.
Flores could face vehicular homicide charges.