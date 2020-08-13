(CBS4) – 11-year-old Brandom is getting ready to go back to school in an unprecedented way. He like many Colorado students, will hop on Zoom to start his 7th grade year. He has mixed feelings about this, saying “I’m excited and worried because like I can get to meet my new 7th grade teachers, but nervous because I don’t see my friends.”

Brandom has another hurdle to overcome. He is Latino and he and his family members are most vulnerable, to COVID-19 according to a new report.

Dr. Connie Sabor Price At Denver Health explains, “We have a lot of essential workers in these populations as well and they may be at more risk of contracting the disease in the first place. Lastly, is the ability to social distance which may be due to socioeconomic factors.”

Brandom’s Dad works in lawn care and removes snow in the winter. He must leave the security of home to do this work and that has Brandom concerned.

“For me its scares me and I am nervous because my dad is not right here right now. I’m nervous because my dad is working. I’m nervous he could get the COVID-19 or he could get sick,” he told CBS4’s Britt Moreno.

Latino families often live with multiple generations under one roof. That can make social distancing tough.

Brandom and his peers have relied on the support from teachers and staff at Compass Academy in Denver where 94% of the students are on free or reduced lunch and 92% are Latino. Middle School Director Denise Thorne tells Moreno “our whole model is holistic child development. We are trying to support students with mental health and fuel bonding.” She says staff reallocated funds and purchased WiFi hotspots for all students. Over the summer teachers touched base with students via Zoom. They continue to make sure students are emotionally and physically okay during this pandemic. Still it has been hard for teachers and students to mirror the sense of bonding on Zoom they all get within the halls of Compass Academy. Teachers also try to meet food scarcity needs amongst families, but Thorne says many parents have suffered cut hours or loss of jobs during the pandemic and that means getting food on the table is tough.

Teachers promise to keep tabs on students in a variety of ways this school year like making sure they have masks and complete homework. Staff does not ask for immigration status, but they do connect undocumented families to health care help in the state.

For more information on Compass Academy, visit compassacademy.org. If you are interested in getting involved or donating money to help the school, email info@compassacademy.org.