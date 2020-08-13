LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Lakewood Police Department says tips from the public helped investigators identify and arrest a couple accused of holding down and then shooting a dog. Sean Andrews, 42, and Desiree Andrews, 40, were arrested just before 7 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of South Ivan Way in Denver.

Investigators released video of the shooting, which happened around 7 a.m. on Aug. 1 near the corner of 12th and Teller Street. Lakewood police responded to a report of shots fired and found the dog had died from its injuries.

On 8/1 at 7am, LPD responded to calls of a dog who had died of apparent gunshot wounds at 12th and Teller. The male and female suspects in the video drive a silver Chrysler 300. Anyone with info pls call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 and reference LPD case LK20-027899. pic.twitter.com/co3oW153Jw — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) August 5, 2020

CBS4 spoke with Christina Gonzales, an employee at a nearby assisted living facility that overlooks the street where the shooting happened.

“The female went to her car got her gun out and shot the dog,” Gonzales said. “I had a gentleman who said he was sitting on a balcony, he seen the tail moving the gentleman was holding it by its collar.”

The witness reported seeing the couple arguing as the car pulled up. He says the video from a neighbor’s security camera shows the dog, a female pit-bull mix, getting out of the car and at some point shows the man struggles with the animal in the street before the woman in the car walks up with a gun and fires.

Sean and Desiree Andrews are both charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and possession of a weapon by a previous offender, both felonies. Desiree is also charged with violation of bond conditions.

“The public absolutely helped us with this arrest and we really appreciate it,” a spokesperson for the Lakewood Police Department told CBS4.

The vehicle, a sliver Chrysler 300, has not been found. Investigators said it has unique, silver rims and Colorado temp plate 168-1668.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the shooting is asked to call Jeffcom dispatch at 303-980-7300.