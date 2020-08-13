GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– More evacuations were ordered Thursday night for the Grizzly Creek Fire burning in Glenwood Canyon. The fire started Monday and is believed to have started from a popped tire, sparks from dragging chains or a rim.

The Grizzly Creek Fire shut down Interstate 70 on Monday. All lanes of I-70 will remain closed until further notice, along with Independence Pass and Cottonwood Pass.

The mandatory evacuation orders include Buck Point Drive in Eagle County, Coffee Pot Road and Sweetwater Road in Dotsero. Residents in those areas were urged to evacuate immediately.

#GrizzlyCreekFire

🚥PRE- Evacuation orders for Dotsero:

***Two Rivers

***Dotsero MHP 🚨Residents in these areas should be prepared to evacuate if a mandatory evacuation order is implemented. — Eagle County Sheriff's Office (@EagleCountySO) August 14, 2020

Dotsero is on pre-evacuation notice and there are no orders for Gypsum at this time. The evacuation center is the Gypsum Rec Center.

#BREAKING: #GrizzlyCreekFire

Mandatory evacuation orders in Eagle County:

👉Buck Point Dr.

👉 Coffee Pot Rd & Sweetwater Rd in Dotsero.

🚨Residents in these areas need to evacuate now. ✅Evac center = Gypsum Rec Center on Valley Rd is open 📣Livestock needs? Call 9704712635 — Eagle County Sheriff's Office (@EagleCountySO) August 14, 2020

The Grizzly Creek Fire has burned 6,251 acres since it started on Monday afternoon. It is being fueled by hot, dry conditions and strong winds.

Fire crews continue to conduct structure protection in several locations around the fire including the Shoshone Power Plant, Lookout Mountain, and the No Name subdivision. According to the incidet command team, hotshot crews are working to contain spot fires along the ridge south of No Name drainage, and establish an anchor point and firelines. They said that residents in north Glenwood Springs should be prepared for rapidly changing conditions that may lead to pre-evacuation notices.