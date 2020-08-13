BREAKING NEWSEvacuations Ordered In Cameron Peak Fire Burning In Larimer County
DENVER (CBS4)– The project to create a bus-only lane on East Colfax Avenue is moving forward. Denver selected Parsons Transportation Group to complete a preliminary design.

This is the largest transportation project the city has ever taken on. The plan promieses better travel times for a 10-mile stretch of Colfax between Broadway and Yosemite.

The Rapid Bus Route will also carry nearly 30,000 more people along Colfax. Denver hopes to have a contract ready this fall for the city council to approve.

