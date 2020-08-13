DENVER (CBS4) – Coloradans are coming to the defense of the state’s election process which many say is a model being replicated around the country. With concerns rising about how Pres. Donald Trump is treating the US Postal Service, a call of calm and trust in the system is growing.

“To make this such a political issue, never in the history of the Postal Service has there been any proven or founded widespread voter fraud,” said Robert Helmig, the President of the Colorado Postal Workers Union. “The postal service is only interested in moving that ballot from the county to the customer, and from the customer back to the county.”

Helmig says there are real concerns about funding moving forward, but if congress approves billions of dollars in aid or changes a law requiring retirement accounts to be funded, it will bring relief.

“The biggest threat we face as voters is misinformation,” said Paul López the Denver Clerk and Recorder responsible for the largest county of registered voters in the state. “We have the right to cast a vote without that interference. We have the right to cast a vote in this country.”

While all ballots are delivered through the mail, Denver says 60% of voters use the drop box system with even more using drive-up locations. The state says the average is even higher, around 75% of Colorado ballots are returned through drop boxes.

“Fill the ballot out quickly, put two stamps on it and return it through the postal service. If there’s doubts by all means drop it off in a drop box. But I will be putting two stamps on it and mailing it in,” Helmig said. “Trust your postal service. I have the utmost faith in my fellow postal employees to do their job, to do it with pride and to do it in a timely fashion.”