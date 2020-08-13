LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters are battling a wildfire burning in Larimer County. The Cameron Peak Fire is burning near Chambers Lake.
The fire, reported on Thursday afternoon, has forced the closure of Highway 14 in both directions between County Road 62 and Long Draw Road. There is no estimate on reopening.
We are assisting @usfsclrd with a developing fire near Chambers Lake. Local campgrounds evacuated voluntarily. Highway 14 closed between Rustic and Gould. Follow @usfsclrd on Twitter for updates.
— Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) August 13, 2020
Included in the air attack are a jump ship, T-1 and T-3 helicopters, two large air tankers and four SEATs (single engine air tankers). Another t-1 helicopter has been ordered to support firefighters on the ground.
Chambers Lake is in the Roosevelt National Forest in western Larimer County. What started the fire is being investigated.