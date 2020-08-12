Hot And Hazy With Added Wildfire SmokeWatch Dave Aguilera's Forecast

11 minutes ago

Civic Center Eats At Civic Center Park Is Up And Running Again!Civic Center Eats takes place on Wednesday and Thursdays and there are new social distancing protocols in place.

17 minutes ago

Denver Broncos All In On Drew Lock This SeasonCBS4 Denver sports anchor Michael Spencer talks about Drew Lock, the offensive line and other Broncos storylines in training camp. Katie Johnston reports.

45 minutes ago

Pine Gulch Fire Burning Near Grand Junction Grows To More Than 50,000 AcresThe Pine Gulch Fire that was started by lightning last month has grown to approximately 51,000 acres. Containment by Colorado firefighting crews on Wednesday remained at 7%.

48 minutes ago

Interstate 70 Remains Closed As Grizzly Creek Fire Grows To 3,700 AcresThe Grizzly Creek Fire has now burned more than 3,700 acres and for a third day Interstate 70 is closed through Glenwood Canyon. On Wednesday firefighters said they are trying to manage the fire's growth on all sides. That includes the southern side of the burn area where some evacuation orders have been put in place.

50 minutes ago

Brighton Machete Attack: Police Arrest Lonny McNair In Attack That Killed Bonnie Skinner, Injured 4 OthersAuthorities in Brighton have identified the 48-year-old man who they say attacked multiple members of a family with a machete on Tuesday night and killed one of them, 51-year-old Bonnie Skinner. Police say Lonny Lynn McNair's attack was "shockingly violent."

52 minutes ago