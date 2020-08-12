TELLURIDE, Colo. (CBS4) — Rapper and presidential hopeful Kanye West reportedly met with President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, in Colorado last weekend. According to the New York Times, West had been camping with his family in Colorado and flew to Telluride to meet with Kushner.
Tuesday night, West said on Twitter that he and Kushner discussed Dr. Claud Anderson’s book “PowerNomics” during the meeting.
West will appear on Colorado’s ballot for the Nov. 3 election, after filing paper work with the Secretary of State’s office last week. West has filed petitions to get on the November ballot in several other states.
Ivanka Trump, first daughter and adviser to Pres. Donald Trump, made an official visit to Colorado in July. One the first day of her trip, she visited Rocky Mountain National Park to highlight the Great American Outdoors Act, which aims to clean up and maintain national parks.
On the second day, Ivanka Trump visited the Bright Beginnings Learning Center in Greenwood Village. She was joined by Republican Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner and held a discussion on the importance of having safe and affordable childcare options for families.