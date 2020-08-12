Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are looking for Elias Francisco Flores in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman at a bus stop on West Mississippi Avenue Monday night. Police say Flores, 54, was involved in crash in a parking lot in the 1000 block of South Raritan Street, and was speeding away from that crash when he lost control and struck the woman on the sidewalk.
Police say Flores was driving a 2014 white Dodge RAM 1500 four-door pickup truck with Colorado license plate ABSX81.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Elias Francisco Flores for Vehicular Homicide and Felony Hit and Run.
If you see him or know his whereabouts, please call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 and you could be eligible for a cash reward.
