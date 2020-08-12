BREAKING NEWSElisha Pankey sentenced to 32 years in prison in death of 7-year-old son, Caden McWilliams
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Some apartments in Douglas County were evacuated on Wednesday afternoon due to a brush fire. The fire broke out near the Castle Pines I-25 southbound off ramp just after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The fire was also threatening a vacant Safeway store.

What caused the fire is being investigated. It is unclear how many units are being evacuated.

