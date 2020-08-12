Comments
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Some apartments in Douglas County were evacuated on Wednesday afternoon due to a brush fire. The fire broke out near the Castle Pines I-25 southbound off ramp just after 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Crews working grass fire south of Castle Pines Pkwy and west of I-25, approximately an acre and a half. They were able to stop the fire before it reached the apartment complex. Fire has been marked under-control. No injuries. Cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/JFvho8kIgP
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) August 12, 2020
The fire was also threatening a vacant Safeway store.
What caused the fire is being investigated. It is unclear how many units are being evacuated.