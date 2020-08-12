DENVER (CBS4) – Since shutting down, the Park Hill Golf Club has, for the most part, remained vacant. It was often used as a community center when needed, and local activist Jason McBride says that time is now.

“We want to give them a place where they can come in, get that help with school, get logged on, get internet, but importantly a safe place,” he said.

McBride is the education specialist for GRASP, which stands for Gang Rescue and Support Project. He says the recent rash of youth deaths and a drive-by shooting that injured 9 people has him concerned about the future.

“People here talk about the summer of violence, a time when gang violence was out of control. We have surpassed that. This is the new summer of violence,” he said.

Denver’s Chief of Police and Mayor Michael Hancock spoke out this week about the surge in violence, adding that COVID-19 and kids being out of school is likely playing a role.

McBride hopes he can address both concerned by turning the golf clubhouse into a resource for young people.

“Everything so a kid comes in and doesn’t have what he needs at home to log in. We will provide those things. If he or she needs help with home work, we will provide that,” he said.

In the large space, McBride says he is certain they will be able to follow public health guidelines and keep everyone safe, in more ways than one.

“This is all about community saying our kids are going to suffer and we can’t allow that,” he said.

The goal is to have the space up and running by the second week of school at the latest.