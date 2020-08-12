TRAFFIC ALERTIndependence Pass Closed 'Indefinitely' As I-70 Closure In Glenwood Canyon Continues
By Jennifer McRae
DENVER (CBS4)– Denver International Airport is showcasing the photos Coloradans sent them documenting life during the first months of shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. Now those images are available for everyone to see online.

(credit: DIA)

According to Denver International Airport, “DEN asked for Coloradans to share their photos that showcased life amid COVID-19. Submissions included positive interpretations of daily life, solutions for distantly celebrated special occasions, uplifting contact with loved ones and maintaining a sense of community in a unique and safe way.”

