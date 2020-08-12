AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Aurora police are searching for the driver of a large white pickup truck that hit a man crossing Parker Road Tuesday night. It happened near South Peoria Street at about 10:30 p.m.
Police say the driver was headed south on Parker Road when he or she hit the 56-year-old man. The driver did not stop and continued toward Interstate 225.
The Aurora Police Department Traffic Section is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Parker Road leaving one pedestrian dead.
The victim was transported to a local hospital but died later from his injures. The man’s name will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office once next of kin have been notified.
“This investigation is in the early stages and is ongoing,” police stated.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash, has dash camera footage, or has any information about this incident, to please contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867) or reach out to the Aurora Police Department Traffic Unit.