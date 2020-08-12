DENVER (CBS4) – If you enjoy looking at webcams from around Colorado, especially in the mountains, then you now have several new options thanks to a partnership between the FAA and the Colorado Division of Aeronautics. The near real-time images will come from cameras located at 13 selected mountain automated weather observing stations.
The Bald Mountain Automated Weather Observing System (AWOS), 11 miles east of Cottonwood Pass at 9,825' MSL. Check out current conditions on the FAA weather cameras here: https://t.co/ztvHRXgyGp @AvGeekTweets pic.twitter.com/kgVpPo75aw
— Colorado Division of Aeronautics (@COAeroDiv) August 10, 2020
Similar cameras have been in place around Alaska for several years. Each camera location offers views in multiple directions to give pilots the ability to see area weather conditions before take-off.
The mountain camera sites can be viewed by clicking here. The following is a list of camera locations…
Walton Peak
Kremmling-McElroy Field
Berthoud Pass
Dakota Hill
Copper Mountain
Sunlight Mountain
Monument Hill-Kelly Air Park
Bald Mountain
Wilkerson Pass
Monarch Pass
Wolf Creek Pass
La Veta Pass
Saguache Municipal Airport