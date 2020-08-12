Comments
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Arapahoe County deputies and K-9s are searching for a bank robbery suspect who was wearing a fishing hat and vest when he hit the KeyBank on Smoky Hill Road near East Orchard Road in Centennial Wednesday afternoon.
“Please check your Nest/Ring cams,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.
Investigators say the robber took off on foot.
He is described as white, 6-foot-2, and over 40. He was wearing brown fisherman’s hat, fisherman’s shirt and a mask.
Anyone with information should call 303-795-4711.