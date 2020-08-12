BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4)– North Metro Fire crews rushed to put out a brush fire burning near Ellingwood Drive and Highway 7 in Broomfield on Wednesday afternoon. The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. and completely extinguished just after 4 p.m.
Fire is out. Crews addressing small hot spots in the area. No homes threatened.
— North Metro Fire (@NMFirePIO) August 12, 2020
Copter4 flew over the fire which showed a large charred area with flames spreading in a field that was across from the green space of a neighborhood with hundreds of homes.
At one point, the flames grew very close to some power lines and the fire engine. Crews had to spray down the engine to keep it from getting too hot.
The fire was extinguished and crews said that no homes were threatened during the fire. Crews stayed on scene to put out hot spots and watch for flare-ups.
Video of crews mopping up hot spots. pic.twitter.com/0rl8THHlRn
— North Metro Fire (@NMFirePIO) August 12, 2020