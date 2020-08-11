GRIZZLY CREEK FIREEvacuations ordered due to wildfire burning in Glenwood Canyon, I-70 closed
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– One structure burned in unincorporated Douglas County on Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters from South Metro Fire Rescue battled several acres of brush burning between Chatfield Drive and the Back Country Subdivision.

No one was injured in the fire burning off Hiddenbrook Court. One shed was burned and at one point the fire was threatening four homes and multiple outbuildings.

Fire crews quickly gained control of the fire perimeter while they continued to put out hot spots on Tuesday afternoon.

What started the fire is being investigated.

