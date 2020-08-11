GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Grizzly Creek Fire, which started in Glenwood Canyon on Monday and grew rapidly, is continuing to cause problems for firefighters on Tuesday. The wildfire forced the shutdown of Interstate 70 through the canyon and the major closure remained in place Tuesday morning.
“It took off. As you’ve seen with the Pine Gulch Fire, same here. I mean, we’re as dry as we’ve been out here in the last 10 years,” said U.S. Forest Service spokesman David Boyd.
The fire is located in Garfield County approximately four miles east of Glenwood Springs, and the I-70 closure is between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum. The eastbound lanes are closed at exit 116 and the westbound lanes are closed at exit 140.
The Grizzly Creek Fire was estimated to have burned 1,300 acres. It was also putting out a large amount of smoke that was visible from far away.
Due to the steep terrain where the fire is burning, the firefight primarily consists of an aerial attack.
No official evacuation order has been called at this point. There’s no word on how the fire started.